Quent Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.42. 96,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

