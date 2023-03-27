Quent Capital LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,605,000 after buying an additional 1,201,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,285 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,269,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after purchasing an additional 765,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,969,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,219,000 after purchasing an additional 616,324 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 364,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

