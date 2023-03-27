Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 57,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. 155,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,795. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.