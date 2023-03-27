Quent Capital LLC Sells 233 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

