Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,499,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.67. 25,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,816. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.