Rally (RLY) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $67.94 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,915,604,821 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

