Raymond James Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$4.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.28.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

About ECN Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

