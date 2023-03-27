Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,040.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $837.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $753.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $824.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

