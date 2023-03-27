Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00004306 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $438.23 million and $34.56 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

