RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) versus Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Financial Contrast

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -2.17 Delcath Systems $3.56 million 13.66 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -1.28

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -5,071.08% -251.03% Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 258.13%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

