Request (REQ) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Request has a market cap of $95.36 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00199084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,887.50 or 0.99975906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09493603 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,565,941.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

