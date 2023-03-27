Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 27th (1COV, BARC, BAS, BMW, DGE, EVD, GYC, HBH, HFG, HLE)

Mar 27th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 27th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €42.00 ($45.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,500 ($55.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €84.00 ($90.32) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €7.00 ($7.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €125.00 ($134.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($39.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €21.00 ($22.58) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €42.00 ($45.16) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €190.00 ($204.30) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €54.00 ($58.06) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €43.00 ($46.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €365.00 ($392.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €59.00 ($63.44) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €97.00 ($104.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.60) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €21.20 ($22.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €8.00 ($8.60) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €18.00 ($19.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($252.69) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

