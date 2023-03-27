Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 27th (AA, AACAY, BKU, EQIX, FOLD, FTV, GLW, GMGSF, HDELY, HVRRY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 27th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to an underperform rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $785.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $755.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $155.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $178.00.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $976.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $834.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $248.00.

