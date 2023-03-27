Revain Price Hits $0.0005 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $43.61 million and approximately $178,146.28 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

