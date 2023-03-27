Robert W. Baird Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $800.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $756.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $837.71.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $753.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $824.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.