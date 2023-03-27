Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.33 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,818.69 or 0.06727062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $392.85 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,008 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,878.46181638 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,018,750.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

