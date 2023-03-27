Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $773.61 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $773.61 million and $8.68 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $40.17 or 0.00149233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,257,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,257,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

