S.C. Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

