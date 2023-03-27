S.C. Financial Services Inc. Invests $225,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,846. The stock has a market cap of $200.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.