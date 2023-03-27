S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,226. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

