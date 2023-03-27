S.C. Financial Services Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 874,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

