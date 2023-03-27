S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,400 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1 %

DHI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

