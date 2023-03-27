S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,819. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

