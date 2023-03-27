S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

NYSE CL traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $74.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,228. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

