S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

