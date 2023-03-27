S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.59. 42,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.91 and a 52 week high of $249.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

