Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE SBR opened at $68.03 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39.
Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
