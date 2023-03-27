Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SBR opened at $68.03 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.