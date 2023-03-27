Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $237.21 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.38 or 0.00041925 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $237.21 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00151281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003707 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.04088595 USD and is up 9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

