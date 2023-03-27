Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $136,445.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,796,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75.

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,488,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

