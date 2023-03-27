Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 792.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $190.04. 2,326,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

