Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €21.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €21.20 ($22.80) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Salzgitter Stock Down 3.8 %

ETR:SZG traded down €1.24 ($1.33) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €31.38 ($33.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a one year low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a one year high of €48.76 ($52.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.35 and its 200-day moving average is €29.96.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

