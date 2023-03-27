Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SANG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $62.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 789,007 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,971,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

