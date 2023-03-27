Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CEO Acquires $363,500.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

BFS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. 40,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

