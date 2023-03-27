Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CEO Acquires $363,500.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BFS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. 40,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $56.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
