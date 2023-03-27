SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 390.9% in March

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, an increase of 390.9% from the February 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

SVRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. 36,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,268. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Rating)

See Also

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.