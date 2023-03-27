SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 390.9% in March

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, an increase of 390.9% from the February 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SVRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. 36,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,268. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
