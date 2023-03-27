Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Trading Up 6.4%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.16. Approximately 49,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 168,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Scholastic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4,693.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

