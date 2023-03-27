Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.68. 7,777,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.