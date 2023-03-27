Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,520,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,534 shares.The stock last traded at $46.82 and had previously closed at $47.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,497,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

