Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lowered by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,314 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,497,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.82. 2,551,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,267. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

