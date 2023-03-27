Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,321,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 412,643 shares.The stock last traded at $63.46 and had previously closed at $63.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

