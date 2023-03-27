Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.72 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Secret has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and $996.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00075550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00150962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00036224 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00041648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 777.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00459725 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,729.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

