SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 4.1%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 35,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 423,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $961.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.40.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $35,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,445,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $111,792 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $10,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

