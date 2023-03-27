Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
In other news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $36,497.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $129,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,935 shares in the company, valued at $117,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $36,497.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,431 shares of company stock valued at $842,886. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
