Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Trading Up 7.3 %

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sesen Bio

In other news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $36,497.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $129,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,935 shares in the company, valued at $117,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $36,497.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,431 shares of company stock valued at $842,886. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

