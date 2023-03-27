SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SFS Group Price Performance

Shares of SFSLF remained flat at $112.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. SFS Group has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $112.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

