ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 283,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.18, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

