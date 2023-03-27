Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.77) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.53) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.30) to GBX 3,100 ($38.07) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.24) to GBX 2,405 ($29.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,200.50 ($27.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,435.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,372.15. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s payout ratio is 2,133.33%.

In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

