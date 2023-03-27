Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. 5,761,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,251,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

