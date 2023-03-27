Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Increases By 195.8%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

