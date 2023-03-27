Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Decreases By 78.7%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Astika Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASKH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. 439,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,073. Astika has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of businesses related to textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on January 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

