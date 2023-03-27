Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Decreases By 72.7%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.37. 351,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.49.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €60.00 ($64.52) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

