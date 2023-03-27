Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Grows By 300,738.5%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,900 shares, a growth of 300,738.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Capita stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Monday. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

