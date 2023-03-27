Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Grows By 300,738.5%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,900 shares, a growth of 300,738.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Capita Price Performance
Shares of Capita stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Monday. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
About Capita
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capita (CTAGF)
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.